Truecaller unveils a new identity to capture its fresh perspective

Communications platform Truecaller has unveiled its new corporate brand identity with a redesigned brand logo and App icon. The new look and feel of the brand with a refreshed app icon reflects the essence of the brand. Interbrand and Truecaller have conceptualised this together to stand for clarity, confidence, freedom, and fulfilment. The tone of voice and colors of the redesign aim to reflect the personality of the brand.
“Today when brands are going out of their way to find their ‘purpose’, we don’t take lightly that we have purpose built into the core of our business. When we empower our users to take the right call, they in turn empower millions more by marking out fraud and spam calls. This flywheel of trust, powered by our 356-million strong global community, helps make communication a little safer every day. Our new positioning and brand identity is a reflection of this empowerment and trust,” said Ashwani Sinha, Vice President, Global Brand at Truecaller.
Talking about the new identity, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, said “Brands are increasingly being built on new acts of leadership. In areas which concern the world and its people most. We found an opportunity in the pervasive disinformation that plagues our times. Truecaller perhaps is the best placed brand in the world to lead the empowerment of people, businesses, and communities through true information. Under this larger ambit of nobility laced with a touch of activism, lie the more tangible step ups of recognizability and smooth experience. A signature design system and UX audit to identify the experience gaps helped deliver these within the rebrand.”