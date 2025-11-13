Truecaller launches ad measurement suite to quantify attention and trust

Truecaller, which has 450 million active users globally and 310 million in India, has launched a new Advertising Effectiveness Measurement Suite called ‘ROI of Trust.’ The report comes amid rising demand for transparency and measurable outcomes in digital marketing.
According to the Audience Behaviour Study 2025, its users engage with the app more than 20 times a day, with 83% daily active participation - making it a high-attention, verified environment for advertisers.
The new suite aims to help brands measure advertising impact across attention, trust, and confidence. It includes five key tools: Trust & Confidence Indices, Brand Lift Studies (in partnership with Kantar and VTION), Incremental Reach Analysis, Multivariate Testing (Powered by RainMan Consulting), and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Powered by RainMan Consulting.
Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Head Ads Business at Truecaller, said, "With 310 million monthly active users in India and daily engagement exceeding 80%, Truecaller has grown into a platform where user attention is both meaningful and actionable. We’re committed to helping advertisers tap into this attention more effectively by offering verified, privacy-safe tools to measure impact in a smarter and more collaborative way”.
Archana Roche, Global Head of Measurement at Truecaller, added, “Every impression on Truecaller carries a halo of trust. Through our Trust and Confidence Framework, we can now quantify how ads in this trusted environment build credibility and inspire belief. When people see brands within this halo, they instinctively perceive them as more reliable and worth engaging with,” she added.