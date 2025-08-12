Truecaller Ads names Archana Roche as Global Head of Measurement & Analytics

Truecaller has appointed Archana Roche as its Global Head of Measurement & Analytics. Roche brings over two decades of experience in digital measurement, advertising effectiveness and data strategy.
Before her new role, she served as Global Lead for Meta Measurement at Aleph, overseeing marketing effectiveness initiatives across Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Her work included implementing methodologies such as incrementality testing, lift studies and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM).
Roche has also held strategic roles at Tata Motors, Pidilite and Future Group, with experience spanning both digital-first and traditional marketing environments.
Speaking about her new role, Roche said, "Measurement will be a defining factor in the next phase of growth for Truecaller Ad Solutions. We’re building a measurement framework rooted in trust, precision, and accountability, ensuring every ad dollar delivers clarity and real business results. Our mission is to create an ecosystem where advertisers not only measure what matters, but also act on it with confidence."
Hemant Arora, VP Global Ads Business at Truecaller, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Archana on board. Under her leadership, Truecaller Ad Solutions will continue to evolve its analytics capabilities, integrating performance metrics across the customer journey, from awareness to conversion. This move reinforces Truecaller’s ambition to offer a comprehensive, insight-led advertising platform that delivers both scale and precision."