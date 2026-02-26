Truecaller announces strategic reseller partnership with Integrated Media Tech

Truecaller has entered into a strategic reseller partnership with Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Srishti Media Group agency, to expand its advertising business across India, with a focus on tier II markets.
Under the agreement, the agency will support the growth of Truecaller Ads by working with brands and agencies to use the platform’s advertising formats. The partnership aims to increase adoption of the brand’s ad offerings among regional and mid-market advertisers seeking to reach users on mobile devices.
Speaking on the partnership, Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head, Truecaller’s ad business, said, As Truecaller Ads continues to evolve into an intelligent, intent-driven engagement platform for brands, expanding our advertising footprint across India remains a key strategic priority. Partnering with Integrated Media Tech enables us to deepen our engagement with advertisers through a team that brings strong market understanding and execution capabilities. Together, we aim to empower brands to connect with consumers through relevant, trust-led advertising experiences while driving measurable outcomes.”
Mandeep Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., added, “Truecaller’s ad formats provide brands with a powerful opportunity to engage audiences within a credible and high-attention environment. We are pleased to partner with Truecaller to extend these capabilities to advertisers across India. By leveraging our strong relationships and market expertise, we look forward to helping brands unlock new growth opportunities through innovative, data-driven advertising solutions.”
The collaboration is part of the brand’s broader strategy to strengthen its advertising business in India through local partnerships.