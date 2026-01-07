Truecaller appoints Vikas Khanna as Sr Director of Ad Sales for India

Truecaller has announced the appointment of Vikas Khanna as Senior Director of Ad Sales for India.
In the role, Khanna will lead the brand’s direct advertising sales business in India, with responsibility for building brand partnerships and expanding premium advertising offerings.
The appointment comes as the brand has restructured its advertising operations over the past year, moving toward industry-focused and data-led sales approaches.
Khanna has more than two decades of experience across print, television and digital media. He has held senior roles at organisations including Jio Hotstar, Star Sports, ITV Network, TikTok, NewsX, TV18, NDTV Network, the Times of India, and the India Today Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Arora, Vice President - Global Ads Business at Truecaller, said, “Direct brand relationships are central to how we see the future of advertising at Truecaller. As a platform that plays a meaningful role in consumers’ daily lives, we believe advertising must be built on a data-first approach, powered by AI, and measured beyond surface-level metrics. With strong foundations now in place spanning industry expertise, premium inventory and advanced measurement, this is the right moment to scale. India is a strategic market for us, and Vikas’s entrepreneurial mindset and deep market understanding make him the ideal person to take this forward.”
Speaking on his appointment, Vikas Khanna said, “I’m excited to join Truecaller at a time when trust, attention and outcomes are becoming central to effective advertising. Truecaller’s position as a daily-use platform, deeply embedded in consumers’ lives, creates a unique opportunity for brands. I look forward to working with the team to build strong direct partnerships, drive industry-led innovation, and deliver meaningful, measurable value for advertisers.”