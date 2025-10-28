TTK Prestige partners with MoEngage to integrate customer data systems

TTK Prestige has announced a partnership with MoEngage, selecting its Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) to consolidate customer data and enhance its omnichannel engagement efforts.
The collaboration is aimed at integrating TTK Prestige’s offline and online customer data to enable personalised communication and build a unified view of consumer behaviour across touchpoints.
“For 75 years, our brand has been built on a foundation of trust and a deep understanding of the Indian household. To carry this legacy forward, we must innovate how we connect with our customers in the digital age,” said Anil Gurnani, CSMO - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to understand the entire customer lifecycle, from their first purchase at a retail store to their online exploration of our new product ranges. MoEngage will enable us with its one-stop solution to unify this data and help drive cross-category adoption, increase repeat purchases, and build lasting relationships with our customers.”
According to the company, the platform will integrate data from CRM systems, retail channels, websites, and offline databases to help develop targeted marketing communication through channels such as email, SMS, WhatsApp, and web.
“TTK Prestige is an iconic brand that holds a special place in millions of Indian homes. We are honored to be their chosen partner as they embark on this exciting phase of digital transformation,” said Narasimha Rao, General Manager at MoEngage. “Their vision of creating truly contextual omnichannel experiences is precisely what our platform is built to enable. By providing the unified data foundation and a powerful engagement engine, we are committed to helping TTK Prestige achieve its core business objectives of fostering loyalty and driving sustainable growth.”
The company stated that it plans to evaluate MoEngage’s Open Analytics capabilities to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour and strengthen its data-led marketing strategy.