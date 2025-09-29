Tulips names actor Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador

Tulips, a personal hygiene brand, has announced Bollywood actor Boman Irani as the brand ambassador for its newly launched adult diaper pants, under the campaign titled 'Life par full control'. The brand said the move aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around the use of adult hygiene products in India.
Talking about the partnership, Rahul Jain, Director, Tulips, said, "Due to lifestyle-related issues, more and more senior citizens today experience weaker bladder control, leading to urinary incontinence. Health conditions such as diabetes, prostate issues in men, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and menopause in women often aggravate this condition. During our development phase surveys, many elders expressed viewing adult diapers as a ‘symbolic dependence’ and were hesitant to even discuss the topic, which explains the mere 2% market penetration in India.”
He added, “We felt it was vital to start a national conversation around this subject and address it with the sensitivity it deserves. This conversation needed a strong and respected voice, and Mr. Boman Irani was our unanimous choice to lead it. Today, we are also releasing a sensitive short film featuring Mr. Irani, encouraging seniors to view adult diapers as a solution to regain their life outdoors and continue doing what they love, rather than letting a weaker bladder control curb their desires. At Tulips, we believe this shift in perception will lead to greater acceptance and empower seniors to live their lives to the fullest.”
Speaking on his association with the brand, Boman Irani said, "I am extremely happy to partner with Tulips in starting a conversation that matters. Age should not mean limitation. Tulips Adult Diaper Pants are here to ensure all seniors affected by urinary incontinence are able to lead their lives with comfort, independence, and self-respect."
The brand has also released a short film featuring Irani as part of the campaign.