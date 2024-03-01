Tushar Malhotra elevated to Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri

Bisleri has elevated Tushar Malhotra to the role of Director of Sales and Marketing. Malhotra announced this development in a LinkedIn post. Previously, Malhotra led the company's marketing and international business efforts.
In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead initiatives to enhance business performance, drive revenue growth, and expand the brand portfolio through effective communication strategies. He will also oversee the introduction of new products in the Carbonated Drink segment (including Limonata, Pop, Rev, and Spyci Jeera) as well as Vedica Himalayan Spring Water in both the Indian and GCC markets.
Sharing his excitement, Tushar Malhotra told Social Samosa, "It has been a truly rewarding professional journey at Bisleri. I have had the opportunity to lead the transformation of the marketing function working on contemporising the brand be it initiatives on sports marketing, sustainability, ecommerce, film associations or signing in Deepika Padukone as the first global brand ambassador. The next challenge for me is to lead both the sales and marketing functions and deliver on the overall business growth. I am honoured and grateful for the continued confidence and faith shown in me by the Chairman, Mr Ramesh Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Ms Jayanti Chauhan and the CEO, Mr Angelo George."
With a career spanning seventeen years, Malhotra has garnered extensive experience in various regions within the consumer goods and luxury brand sectors. He has held significant positions at organizations such as Pernod Ricard, BMW Group, and ITC. Malhotra is an alumnus of the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of New Delhi, holding an MBA in Marketing.