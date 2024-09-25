Tute Consult onboards Nimoli Shah as Director, Luxury & Business Head at Tribe

Tute Consult, an independent integrated communications agency, announced the appointment of Nimoli Shah in a dual role - Director - Luxury and Business Head at Tribe - the influencer vertical. With her extensive experience in the luxury, fashion, and lifestyle sectors, Shah will play a pivotal role in strengthening Tute Consult’s luxury portfolio and expanding the agency’s influencer marketing division.
Shah brings over 15 years of expertise to the agency, having worked with brands across various industries. Her previous roles include Business Head at Schbang MMaximise with Masoom Minawala, and stints at Weber Shandwick, Ogilvy, and Wizspk PR. She will oversee Tute Consult’s luxury practice, providing strategic counsel and creative solutions to clients operating in this high-end segment.
In her role as Business Head - Tribe, Shah will lead the specialized division dedicated to influencer marketing which offers a unique approach to connecting brands with influential voices across the digital landscape.
"I am thrilled to join Tute Consult, an agency that has consistently delivered innovative and impactful work for its clients. While I look forward to collaborating on some remarkable campaigns, it is Komal Lath’s visionary leadership that truly inspires me. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her and the talented team at Tute as we collectively strive to achieve new milestones. I am eager to bring my experience and dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and to contributing to Tute Consult's continued growth and success," said Nimoli Shah.
Komal Lath, Founder of Tute Consult added “Having started as one of the earliest movers to recognise the power of the creator economy, we have come full circle after a decade to hive that off as a separate division with the burgeoning demand at Tute Consult as ‘Tribe’. On the other hand we have been working with some fabulous luxury and hospitality brands and we foresee substantial growth in that segment too. Both these areas need nuanced strategies and services leading us to start with dedicated verticals.
Nimoli’s joining us, therefore, comes at a great time. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the luxury and influencer marketing landscape will be invaluable to our team. We are confident that her leadership will drive significant growth and innovation within these areas.”