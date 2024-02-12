Two99 appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul as Chief Growth Officer

Two99 has appointed Vishnu Kanth Gokul as the new Chief Growth Officer. Gokul joins the team with a background of having accumulated nearly 30 years of experience in digital and media sales across some of the industry's respected platforms and companies.
Gokul's career is highlighted by his roles at organizations such as Rediff, Sify, Sulekha, Rajshri.com, 123greetings.com, Percept, Times Internet ( Cricbuzz.com), Qoruz, and Zoo Media Network as a player onboarding agencies and securing major brands, which led to increased revenue and market share.
At Two99, Gokul will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards innovation and collaboration.
"We are excited to welcome Vishnu to our team. His exceptional track record, deep understanding of the digital landscape, and commitment to growth align perfectly with our vision at Two99. With Vishnu's leadership, we are poised to revolutionize the digital ecosystem, enhancing user experiences, cultivating dynamic communities, and optimizing distribution efficiency." Agam Chaudhary, CEO, Two99 (E-commerce, Tech Marketing, Cyber Security).