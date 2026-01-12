UFO Moviez expands in-cinema advertising presence in regional markets

UFO Moviez has added 44 new cinema screens to its in-cinema advertising network, expanding its presence across several regional markets in India.
The latest addition includes 13 screens in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Telangana, nine in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu and five in Kerala. With this expansion, the network said it continues to widen its reach in key cinema markets.
Commenting on the expansion, Sachiin Guptta, Country Head - Enterprise Sales, UFO Moviez, said, “This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver scale with precision. With a network of over 4000 screens, including 2500+ multiplexes and 1000+ premium Luxe screens, we continue to create stronger value for cinema partners while offering advertisers captive audiences, deeper market penetration, and consistent big-screen impact.”
2026 is expected to be a major year for Indian cinema, with several large film releases scheduled across languages and regions, including Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Peddi, Toxic, Ramayana, and King, the network said.
The expanded network is expected to increase monetisation opportunities for cinema partners, while advertisers gain wider reach and higher frequency across different markets.