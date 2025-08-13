Ugaoo names Jackie Shroff as brand ambassador

Ugaoo has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as its brand ambassador, coinciding with the company’s plans to expand its presence across India. The partnership was launched with a campaign film featuring the actor.
Speaking on the partnership, Siddhant Bhalinge, Founder & CEO of Ugaoo, said, "Jackie Shroff is not just a face, he’s a feeling. For years, we’ve worked to make plants a part of India’s emotional and cultural fabric. And Jackie embodies everything we believe in; he's playful, rooted, and passionately green. There is nobody we would have worked with in this capacity; it was Jackie or no one. As we prepare to expand across Bharat, his presence brings instant relatability, timeless credibility, and a refreshing sense of fun to our story."
Speaking about the collaboration, Shroff added, "Plants aren't just decor; they're companions, therapy, and a connection to life. Putting my hands in the soil brings me peace. Associating with Ugaoo is a no-brainer; they're spreading a green movement across India. Together, we're nurturing a generation that values nature. I'm glad to be a part of this mission, inspiring others to live rooted and connected."
Since the collaboration, Shroff, as the brand ambassador, is expected to feature in upcoming initiatives, including regional campaigns and new product formats.