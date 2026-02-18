Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Pankaj Gupta as Chief Digital Officer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Pankaj Gupta as its Chief Digital Officer, effective February 17, 2026. The move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s digital capabilities and accelerating its transformation agenda.
Gupta brings over 30 years of experience across IT, cloud, telecom, managed services, and digital transformation. In his most recent role as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Karnataka Bank, he led enterprise-wide digital initiatives and established Digital and Analytics Centres of Excellence.
Prior to this, he held leadership roles at organisations such as Sify Technologies, HCL Services, Wipro Infotech, Acer India, and Godrej Pacific Technology.
At Ujjivan, Gupta will focus on driving digital innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building scalable, analytics-led solutions to support growth and operational efficiency. The appointment was disclosed through a regulatory filing in line with SEBI norms.