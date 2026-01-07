UK bans junk food ads before 9 pm on TV & online

New UK rules restricting junk food advertising aimed at children came into force this week, banning online ads for a range of processed food and drink products and limiting their appearance on television to after 9 pm, The Guardian reported.
Under the regulations, advertisements for products in 13 categories - including sugary soft drinks, crisps, chocolate and sweets - are prohibited online and restricted on broadcast TV. The measures follow years of debate and are intended to address rising levels of childhood obesity.
Supporters of the advertising restrictions argue that children are less able than adults to make informed choices about diet and nutrition, and that exposure to marketing for foods high in fat, sugar and salt contributes to unhealthy eating habits.
The issue has gained renewed attention amid growing public discussion about weight-loss drugs, which remain available to only a small number of severely obese children in the UK. Public health advocates have stressed that prevention, diet and physical activity remain central to tackling obesity.
Some charities, including Sustain, have criticised exemptions in the rules that allow brand advertising as long as specific products are not shown. The Guardian reported that sales of snack foods rose last year and spending on billboard and poster advertising - where regulations are less strict - has increased.
While campaigners say the new rules will not on their own reverse childhood obesity, they argue the measures represent a step toward reducing children’s exposure to junk food advertising.
According to government data since the National Child Measurement Programme began 20 years ago, the proportion of primary-age children in England who are obese has increased from 17.5% to 22.1%.