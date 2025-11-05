Umanshi marketing & PR launches Founder Vantage with Manimala Hazarika

Umanshi Marketing & PR has partnered with brand strategist Manimala Hazarika to launch Founder Vantage, a specialised growth acceleration lab aimed at supporting founder-led and family-run businesses. The lab is designed for enterprises ranging from seed-funded startups to SMEs and family businesses with turnovers of up to Rs 1,000 crore.
The collaboration combines the agency’s experience in building brand narratives, investor appeal, and go-to-market programs with Hazarika’s experience in shaping brand purpose and marketing strategy. Together, it aims to help founders translate their vision into structured, scalable growth.
Tamanna Gupta, Founder of Umanshi Marketing, said, “A large part of our business comes from the founder community. We’ve seen founders stuck between gut instinct and fragmented execution. What they need is a trusted team that can help them translate that vision into reality and co-achieve their business goals. Founder Vantage is about giving them clarity and systems - without stripping away the agility that makes founder-led businesses unique. We are excited to collaborate with Manimala on this!”
The lab introduces structured, productised programs such as Category Design Labs, PR Sprint 90, and Investor Advocacy Packs, which aim to strengthen communication, leadership storytelling, and market credibility.
Manimala Hazarika said, “Founder-led and family-run businesses possess tremendous conviction and vision, but without structured communication discipline and narrative clarity, that vision can remain under-leveraged. Founder Vantage is designed to bridge that gap by combining strategic clarity with execution excellence - helping founders build trust, craft category-defining narratives and communicate with confidence and consistency.”