Umiya Buildcon names Prabhugouda Biradar as CTO

Umiya Buildcon Limited has appointed Prabhugouda Biradar as its chief technology officer as the company looks to expand its research and development efforts, particularly in design, indigenous network operating systems and hardware development.
In his new role, Biradar is expected to oversee the company’s technology strategy, including engineering processes, product development and technical organisation. The company said the appointment is aimed at strengthening innovation across the MRO-TEK product portfolio.
Biradar has more than three decades of experience in distributed systems and carrier-grade network operating systems, including IP routing, MPLS, IPv6, security, SDN/NFV and 4G/5G. He has led multiple generations of telecom network OS development and has held senior roles at Philips, Cisco Systems and Huawei, where he served as vice president for the network business unit and AdTech.
Speaking about his new role, Prabhugouda Biradar said, “Umiya Buildcon’s technology ambitions and long-term direction strongly resonate with my own commitment to engineering and product excellence. My focus will be on strengthening our engineering foundation, accelerating product development and delivering secure and intelligent communication platforms that support the company’s broader growth plans. I look forward to contributing to a technology roadmap that enhances capability, performance and long-term value.”
Group Captain C.S. Krishnadas (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Umiya Buildcon Limited, said, “As we scale our telecom and networking portfolio, it is essential that we strengthen our technology leadership and accelerate our product development momentum. Mr. Biradar’s experience will help us sharpen our technology roadmap, improve development velocity, and build stronger, future-ready engineering capabilities. We believe his leadership will add significant value towards our indigenisation and Make in India efforts as we advance into the next phase of growth.”
The company said the appointment is part of its plan to deepen its engineering operations and expand its role in India’s digital infrastructure sector.