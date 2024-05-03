UnFoldMart wins digital marketing mandate for DocTrePat

UnFoldMart has announced its strategic collaboration for digital marketing mandate with DocTrePat.
With an understanding of consumer behaviour and market dynamics, UnFoldMart aims to propel DocTrePat's digital transformation and amplify its global presence in the competitive medical tourism landscape.
“We are excited to partner with UnFoldMart as we embark on this transformative journey towards digital excellence in healthcare,” stated Gaurav KR Sharma, Co-Founder of DocTrePat. “UnFoldMart's digital expertise and strategic insights are invaluable assets as we navigate the online landscape and extend our reach to a global audience seeking quality healthcare solutions.”
“Our collaboration with DocTrePat goes beyond conventional marketing; it's about leveraging digital tools and strategies to drive meaningful impact and enhance patient outcomes,” expressed Abhishek Garg, Co-Founder of UnFoldMart. “We are committed to utilizing our expertise to elevate DocTrePat's brand, connect with diverse patient demographics, and facilitate seamless medical journeys on a global scale.”