UnFoldMart bags the performance marketing mandate for LifeWall

UnFoldMart has secured the performance marketing mandate for LifeWall. This partnership aims to enhance LifeWall's digital presence and drive growth in its clientele base.
"We're thrilled to partner with LifeWall in their journey to redefine outdoor living," said Abhishek Garg, Founder of UnFoldMart. "Their commitment to creativity and excellence aligns perfectly with our values at UnFoldMart, and we're eager to leverage our performance marketing expertise to drive impactful results for LifeWall."
UnFoldMart's performance marketing mandate for LifeWall will encompass a comprehensive strategy to increase brand visibility, drive website traffic, and generate leads. Through targeted digital campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO), and data-driven analytics, UnFoldMart will work closely with LifeWall to optimize its online presence and expand its reach to new audiences.
"We believe that everyone deserves an outdoor space they can truly enjoy and unwind in," said Pavneet Singh, Founder of LifeWall. "With UnFoldMart's expertise in performance marketing, we are confident that we can reach more homeowners and businesses looking to transform their outdoor areas into beautiful and functional spaces."