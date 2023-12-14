UnFoldMart earns social media mandate for Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division

UnFoldMart, a full-service marketing and advertising agency has once again been awarded with the social media mandate for Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division. Headquartered in Gurgaon, this mandate renewal marks a continuation of the partnership with Haldiram’s Nagpur that began in February 2022. The mandate extended is particularly for their renowned frozen unit, including the popular Minute Khana and other frozen food products.
Abhishek Garg, the Founder and CEO of UnFoldMart, expressed his satisfaction and ambitious plans for this ongoing partnership. He said, "We are proud to renew our mandate with Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division and continue our successful collaboration from last year. Our joint efforts elevated their social media presence and solidified their position as a frontrunner in the frozen food sector. This renewal is more than a business achievement; it represents shared vision and trust between our two companies. We are committed to harnessing our creative energy and social media skills to ensure that Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division continues to thrive and resonate with customers across the country.”
The partnership has been a fruitful one, with UnFoldMart implementing a series of social media, digital strategies and creative campaigns on various platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook etc that have boosted Haldiram's frozen unit brand visibility and consumer engagement.
From leveraging social media platforms with its creative outlook, the agency has played a role in redefining the brand's online presence and connecting with a broader audience.
Adeesh Jain, General Manager, Haldiram's Nagpur (Frozen Unit), echoed these sentiments, highlighting the successful outcomes of the collaboration. "We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with UnFoldMart! Their creative insights and digital mastery have helped enhance our brand's reach and appeal, and we can't wait to see what innovative ideas and strategies they bring to the table this year. This partnership reflects our confidence in their abilities and we look forward to continuing this remarkable journey together.
Looking forward, the agency is gearing up to introduce more strategies and creative campaigns, aiming to not only maintain but also elevate Haldiram's Nagpur's position in the competitive market of frozen food products. The focus will be on leveraging the latest digital marketing trends, engaging content creation, and exploring new platforms to reach diverse demographics and enhance consumer experience.