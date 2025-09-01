UNFPA India announces Kriti Sanon as honorary ambassador for gender equality

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India announced the appointment of actor Kriti Sanon as its Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality on Monday.
The announcement was made at an event in Mumbai. In her new role, Sanon is expected to advocate for the rights and well-being of women and girls, extending her support to addressing critical issues such as empowerment, education, ending gender-based violence and ensuring equal opportunities for all.
As the Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, Sanon will work with partners to champion solutions that help women and girls learn, lead, and thrive. Her two-year engagement plan with the association will include a series of activities designed to further the cause of women and girls. These initiatives are expected to involve field visits to UNFPA programme sites.
Speaking at the event, Sanon said, “I am deeply honoured to join UNFPA India as their Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality. This role provides an incredible platform to advocate for the rights and choices of women and girls, ensuring they have the freedom to make their own decisions, pursue their dreams, and live free from violence and discrimination. I am deeply passionate about empowering every woman and girl, helping amplify their voices, tell their stories, and inspire collective action towards a more equal and just society. I look forward to working closely with UNFPA India to make a tangible difference in their lives.”
Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as our Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality. Her powerful voice, passion, and widespread influence will be instrumental in amplifying our message and reaching a broader audience, especially young people. Kriti’s dedication to advancing the rights, opportunities, and safety of women and girls aligns perfectly with UNFPA’s vision of an equal and just society. We are confident that her efforts will inspire meaningful change and accelerate progress towards ensuring that every woman and girl can live with dignity and fulfil her potential.”
Pio Smith, UNFPA Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, added, “Kriti Sanon’s appointment as UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality is a powerful and significant milestone in our pursuit of the full and equal rights of all women and girls. Her influence extends far beyond India, and her voice will resonate across the Asia-Pacific region, where millions are striving for equal rights and opportunities. By championing their aspirations, Kriti will amplify the call for gender equality, inspire young people and help accelerate progress towards a future where every woman and girl can thrive.”