Unico Graphix rebrands as Unico Creative Studios

Unico Graphix Private Limited has rebranded as Unico Creative Studios, reflecting an expansion of its creative and production operations.
The rebranding is followed by a strategic investment by White Gold, a financial services brand. The firms did not disclose financial details of the transaction.
Founded in 2020 by Sharath D M and Akshay Kumar, the firm began as a branding and social media agency and later expanded into content production, including television commercials and brand films. The rebranding follows the agency’s growth in scope and scale.
As part of the transition, Meghana Joseph has joined the leadership team as a Director, working alongside existing Directors Akshay Kumar and Sharath D M.
The agency now operates as an integrated creative and digital services agency, with work spanning branding, social media, films, digital marketing and technology-led formats, including immersive and AI-enabled content.
Commenting on her appointment, Meghana Joseph said, “Unico is entering a powerful new chapter. The team, culture, and ambition here are rare. I’m excited to help scale the studio’s creative impact and build long-term value for brands across the country.”
Akshay Kumar, Director, Unico Creative Studios, added, “This investment allows Unico to strengthen its creative backbone, deepen client relationships, and build a studio that consistently delivers meaningful brand impact.”
Rahul Joseph, Founder & CEO, White Gold, said, “We’re extremely happy and proud of team Unico, their passion, pace, and clarity of vision stood out to us from the very beginning. Unico Creative Studios represents the future of creative and technology-infused storytelling, and we’re excited to support their journey as they scale their impact across India. This partnership is about building long-term value for both our organisations and for the brands we serve.”
White Gold described the investment as part of its broader strategy in the creative and media services space.