Unicommerce names Divya Sharma as Director of Marketing

Unicommerce eSolutions Limited has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Divya Sharma as Director of Marketing. Sharma brings over a decade of experience in marketing leadership across high-growth SaaS and consumer-tech firms, including CleverTap, Locus, and Ai Palette.
In her new role, Sharma will be responsible for building a cohesive brand narrative and go-to-market strategy across Unicommerce’s portfolio, which includes Shipway and Convertway. Her remit covers brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, and communications, aimed at strengthening the company’s position in India and global markets such as the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Alongside Sharma, Unicommerce has appointed Abhishek Mangaraj as Senior Director – Customer Success. Mangaraj brings nearly 15 years of experience in customer success, enterprise SaaS, and business growth. Previously Vice President of Customer Success at Kapture CX, he will oversee customer success, key account management, and customer retention in India.
Kapil Makhija, Managing Director and CEO of Unicommerce, welcomed the new appointments, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Divya and Abhishek to the Unicommerce team. Both Divya and Abhishek bring rich and diverse experience to Unicommerce, which aligns with our focus towards enhancing our ability to serve our customers and grow deeper into the market. Their proven track records and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services.”