Unilever Global CMO for Dove Alessandro Manfredi moves on

Alessandro Manfredi, who served as the chief marketing officer for Dove at Unilever, has moved on from his role. Manfredi announced the news in a LinkedIn post.
Manfredi remarked, "A few months ago, I decided to leave Unilever, and my last days as the head of the Dove brand were recently. I leave with a profound sense of pride and gratitude."
“Ending my adventure with the 20 years anniversary of Real Beauty is such a beautiful closure of a circle. I joined Unilever more than two decades ago attracted by three things. The humanity of its leadership, the humanity of its unique marketing philosophy, deeply rooted in building emotional bonds with people, and the humanity of its purpose. Throughout my career within Unilever, I was allowed to cultivate these incredible assets and inject them into the brands I was lucky to work on, which makes me forever grateful to this company. I will always carry the torch of this humanity, wherever I go, whatever I do next”, the post read.
Manfredi's career at Unilever began as the global VP for Dove masterbrand and deodorant, and he has held multiple positions in various capacities over the years.