Unilever elevates Reema Jain to Chief Information Officer

Unilever has elevated Reema Jain as its Chief Information Officer. She announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post.
Jain wrote, “Thrilled to step into the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Unilever.”
She added, “This is a powerful moment to accelerate how AI and technology will shape and power our business. I am a true believer that technology can be a powerful force for transformation, for people, for teams, for the way we work and create impact at scale. Grateful for the trust Sam Kini, inspired every day by our incredible teams, and energised for what’s ahead. Onwards!”
Jain has held several leadership roles at Unilever, including Global Vice President - Digital Technology and Site Lead for the company’s Global Capability Center in India. She has also served as IT Director across digital supply chain, digital integration and ERP application management, leading global technology platforms and enterprise architecture initiatives.
Before rejoining Unilever’s senior leadership team, Jain was Chief Information and Digital Officer at Hero MotoCorp, where she led the company’s digital transformation.
She also served as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone Idea Limited.
Earlier in her career, Jain held multiple technology leadership roles at GE and worked as a software engineer at Mphasis.