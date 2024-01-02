Unilever's Krishnan Sundaram moves on after 23 years

Krishnan Sundaram, VP and Business Head - Nutrition at Unilever has announced his departure after more than 23 years in the FMCG company. He made the news public in a LinkedIn post.
Sundaram began his Unilever journey in 2000 as a Business Leadership Trainee and held various roles, including General Manager of Beverages from 2012 to 2014, and later served as the VP of Global Marketing Transformation and Capability for nearly two years.
In his LinkedIn post, Sundaram expressed gratitude to his seniors and leaders and mentioned that he plans to take a short break before diving into his next venture.