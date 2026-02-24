UNIQLO ropes in Emma Raducanu as global brand ambassador

UNIQLO has announced British tennis player Emma Raducanu as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Raducanu, Britain’s top-ranked female tennis player and the 2021 US Open winner, will represent the Japanese apparel retailer at all tennis tournaments starting with the Indian Wells Open in the United States in March.
As part of the partnership, Raducanu will join other UNIQLO global brand ambassadors, including Roger Federer, Shingo Kunieda and Cate Blanchett. She will also be involved in the design and functionality of her on-court apparel.
Speaking about the partnership, Emma Raducanu said, “I am very pleased to join UNIQLO and to work closely with its amazing team of Global Brand Ambassadors. UNIQLO and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society. I am excited to promote LifeWear through my tennis career, and to working with everybody at UNIQLO to inspire and engage young people everywhere.”
Commenting on the announcement, Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing, said, “We are honored to welcome Ms. Raducanu to UNIQLO as a Global Brand Ambassador. Even under intense pressure, she consistently demonstrates a bold and proactive mindset, embracing challenge with determination. Off court, she is an intelligent and well-read young person who values her connection to family and friends. We believe she will be an exceptional ambassador and look forward to making positive change together in the world.”
Raducanu will represent the brand internationally through her tennis career and take part in community engagement activities, including youth coaching programmes and support initiatives.
Other current global brand ambassadors include Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano, Adam Scott and Cate Blanchett.