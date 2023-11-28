Uniqlo India is actively seeking a creative agency to shape its brand evolution in the country. The Japanese fashion brand has initiated a pitch process, inviting creative agencies to contribute to shaping its brand narrative in the Indian market.
Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director of the brand took to LinkedIn for the same. She shared, "Uniqlo is on the lookout for a creative agency to help shape its brand journey in India. If you are passionate about the brand and have innovative ideas that can enhance brand love, we want to hear from you. "
Since its India debut in 2019, the brand has largely focussed on opening stores in north India including markets of Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. It opened a store in Mumbai in July 2023. It also launched online commerce in the country in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Uniqlo's Q3 results highlight India as one of the brand's top-performing countries, with sales surging by over 50% to INR 624.6 crore, a significant increase from the INR 391.7 crore reported in 2022.