United Breweries secures trademark for Kingfisher's 'Oo La La La Le O' jingle

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of Heineken, has received trademark registration for the Kingfisher jingle “Oo La La La Le O,” its sonic identity.
Introduced in 1996, the jingle has been used for nearly three decades in association with the Kingfisher brand. With the registration, UBL said it has secured legal protection for the tune as a sonic trademark.
The company said it is the first in the alcoholic beverages category in India to obtain a registered sonic trademark.
Commenting on the development, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Some brand assets go beyond visuals and words, they live in memory and emotion. The Kingfisher Jingle is one such asset. Sonic identity today is a powerful part of how brands connect with people. For decades, the Kingfisher Jingle has been an instantly recognisable expression of who we are. By trademarking it, we’re protecting a piece of our brand’s personality and ensuring this iconic tune continues to strike the right note as we evolve and collaborate with creators.”
Neha Munjral, Chief Legal Officer, United Breweries Limited, added, "The jingle, even without the mention of the brand, has an immediate association with Kingfisher. It is, therefore, a quintessential trademark, which was waiting to be registered. Through three decades of continuous use, we have built an enormous goodwill and reputation around this asset, and through this registration, we have ensured long-term protection of one of our most recognisable brand elements."
