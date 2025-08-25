Unpromptd & Agoda announce advertising strategy partnership in India

Unpromptd, a market and monetisation partner, has been appointed as the advertising strategy partner for Agoda, a digital travel platform.
As part of this partnership, the agency is expected to drive localised advertiser relationships, lead sales strategy and bring the company’s travel audience closer to India’s brand marketers. The company is expected to engage with brands in sectors like travel, tourism and hospitality, as well as brands across categories such as fintech, consumer goods, electronics and lifestyle.
Speaking about the partnership, Akshay Mathur, Founder & CEO of Unpromptd, said, “We’re excited to partner with Agoda to bring their powerful audience and travel intent signals to India’s marketers. Indian consumers are becoming some of the world’s most valuable travellers. According to the ACKO India Travel Report 2025, outbound travel by Indians crossed USD 31.7 billion last year, and individual spending on international trips can go up to Rs 5.8 lakh per person. Brand marketers want more than just reach - They want actionability, relevance, and outcomes. Agoda offers a platform that combines all three. This partnership is a strong fit with Unpromptd’s mission to drive smarter monetization for global tech platforms through local execution and market-first thinking.”
Prashant Kala, Regional Director of Agoda Media Solutions at Agoda, added, “India represents an important growth opportunity, and Unpromptd brings the right blend of market knowledge, advertiser trust, and sales excellence to support the expansion of our media business. As we expand our media solutions across new formats and customer touchpoints, collaborating with a local partner is essential to delivering value for advertisers. We are excited to work together to strengthen Agoda’s position as a performance-focused media platform in India.”