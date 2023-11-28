Upasana Naithani joins Wunderman Thompson as VP & CSD

Upasana Naithani has taken on the role of Vice President & CSD (Client Servicing Director) at Wunderman Thompson. She officially announced her departure on LinkedIn.
Her post read, "I am typically very prompt with updating my LinkedIn with changes in job and profile and such! This new update took a while to reach LinkedIn. Only because it was so hard to say goodbye to Dentsu Webchutney and the team I was fortunate enough to build there. Like everyone who has moved on from Chutney, albeit small, I have had my success story too!"
Prior to joining Wunderman Thompson, Naithani was previously associated with Dentsu Creative as the Vice President of Account Management. She joined the organisation in 2022 as an Associate Vice President. She has also worked with various agencies and companies, including Reliance Retail, Infectious Advertising, Flying Cursor Interactive, VML, BC Web Wise, and IRealities Group.