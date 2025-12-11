UPKL onboards Screenox as cinema partner

United Premier Kabaddi League (UPKL) has onboarded Screenox as its Cinema Partner for the upcoming Season 2, giving the league access to more than 900 branding sites across PVR INOX cinemas in India.
Season 2 of UPKL is scheduled to begin on 24 December 2025, with promotional activity planned across major metros including Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, along with multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Speaking on the partnership, Gautam Gulati, Founder, Screenox, said, “We’re proud to
associate with UPKL Season 2 as the Cinema Partner. Kabaddi has become one of the most
passionately followed sports in our country, and UPKL’s dedication to nurturing talent at the
grassroots aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to amplifying the league’s
presence across our network and more specifically PVR INOX digital screens nationwide.”
Aishwarya Gautam, CEO, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, added, “We are delighted to welcome Screenox
as the Cinema Partner for UPKL Season 2. Their support strengthens our mission to elevate
kabaddi as a mainstream sport and bring its excitement to a wider, more diverse audience. Together, we look forward to creating a larger, richer fan experience across the country.”