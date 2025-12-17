UPKL's JD Noida Ninjas names Sapna Choudhary as brand ambassador

JD Noida Ninjas, a franchise of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), have appointed performer, singer and actor Sapna Choudhary as the team’s brand ambassador for the upcoming second season.
Commenting on the association with Choudhary, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, “It’s encouraging to see the Noida Ninjas franchise grow and build its own identity within UPKL. As the league evolves, teams need to establish a strong connection with their fan base, and Sapna Choudhary’s association adds that connection to the journey. Her presence reflects how franchises are broadening their engagement as they grow within the league ecosystem.”
Sapna Choudhary said, “UPKL Season 2 will be held in Noida from December 24, and I’m excited to support the JD Noida Ninjas this season. I’m grateful for the love and support I’ve received over the years, and I look forward to fans extending the same encouragement to the JD Noida Ninjas as the team competes in the league.”
The Noida Ninjas squad includes players such as Ashu Singh, Manjeet and Rachit Yadav, along with younger players including Ajay Kumar Yadav, Navneet, Alok Kumar, Krishan Mavi, Ayush Kumar, Anand Yadav, Rajdeep Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Shaurya Pratap Singh and Abhishek Yadav.
UPKL Season 2 is scheduled to begin on December 24, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium.