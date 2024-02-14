Urbn appoints Kartik Aryan as its new brand ambassador

Urbn, a homegrown D2C charging solution brand, has signed Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. This move marks the next step in Urbn’s proposition of delivering charging solutions while remaining accessible and stylish to users across key markets. This partnership is a commitment from Urbn to push boundaries and ride the wave of innovation that aligns with the younger generation.
Catering to the preferences of today's youth, Urbn emphasizes the need for on-the-go charging while staying in style. As the brand ambassador, Kartik represents creativity, energy, and spontaneity. With his personality, Kartik is the ideal representative for the brand, amplifying the brand's vision of making innovative and convenient products accessible to everyone. His persona will add charm to the brand’s portfolio, extending across new product launches and campaigns. Additionally, Kartik will be featured in commercials spread across Urbn’s social and digital media channels.
Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood Actor and Brand Ambassador, Urbn said, “As someone who is living out of a suitcase, hopping from one set to another, the struggle for an on-the-go charging buddy is real. While I strive for excellence in films, Urbn is leading the way in India’s charging needs that ensures people like me do not get stuck with a dead phone and stay juiced up. I am all powered up to join Urbn and look forward to being a part of their growth journey.”
Sagar Gwallani, Founder and CEO, Urbn said, “Urbn and Kartik Aaryan together forge a power-packed combination for our brand. His unique personality, coupled with Urbn’s dynamic approach, creates a synergy that will not only strengthen the brand perception but also connect authentically with our tech-savvy Gen-Z audience. We look forward to powering up the future together and making Urbn the number one charging solutions brand in India.”