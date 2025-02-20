Urja Communications appoints Arunima Singh as COO

Urja Communications Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Arunima Singh as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Singh has over two decades of experience in marketing, including 13 years in digital and social media. She has held leadership positions at several organisations, including Asymmetrique as chief operating officer, Marksmen Media as chief digital officer, and Oliver Agency as head and business director for Google India and SEAPAC.
She has also worked as Executive Vice President at Social Beat, Business Director for Digital P&L Head in Mumbai at Wunderman Thompson, and Practice Lead for digital and social P&L head at Adfactors PR. Her other roles include group head for Client Servicing at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Senior Account manager at Mirum India, a VML company, and Deputy Manager for Business Development and Account Management at EOS - Eureka Outsourcing Solutions.
Earlier in her career, Singh worked as a Senior Asset Servicing Officer in the loans and investments division at ICICI Bank, Marketing Manager at Acme Healthcare Products, Senior Account Executive at Sobhagya Advertising Services, and Executive for Resource Mobilisation at HelpAge India.
Over the years, she has worked with brands including Pidilite, Godrej Group, Essar, Parle, HCC, Magma Fincorp, Force Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Clinics among several others.