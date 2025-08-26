U.S. pushes back on Europe’s DSA, eyes relief for Meta & other tech companies

The White House is considering sanctions against European Union officials over the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA), in a move that could provide relief to U.S. social media companies facing heavy fines under the law, Reuters reported.
Meta may be among the biggest beneficiaries of a potential U.S. move against a law that has already cost the company billions of dollars in fines, Reuters reported.
According to the report, President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing sanctions on EU or member state officials responsible for implementing the legislation, which Washington argues censors Americans and imposes unfair costs on U.S. tech firms. Senior State Department officials have not yet made a final decision, but the potential measures could include visa restrictions.
The Trump administration has also instructed U.S. diplomats in Europe to mount a lobbying campaign aimed at building opposition to the DSA, to have it amended or repealed, the report noted.
For Meta, the White House’s pushback could significantly reduce oversight and penalties tied to the law. Analysts note that while CEO Mark Zuckerberg has faced criticism for aligning more closely with Trump’s policy positions since last year’s election, the strategic shift could help the company avoid billions in annual fines. Recent changes at Meta include adopting a Community Notes model and appointing Republicans to senior roles.
U.S. officials have long objected to the DSA, with the Federal Communications Commission earlier this year calling it incompatible with America’s free speech tradition. Trump has also reportedly threatened tariffs on European imports in response to regulations viewed as harmful to U.S. technology companies.