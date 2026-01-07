Indian advertising veteran Usha Bhandarkar passes away at 81

Usha Bhandarkar, a senior advertising professional who helped shape the voice of several consumer brands in India, has passed away at 81.
Bhandarkar was closely associated with campaigns for brands such as Surf, Liril, Lifebuoy and Rexona, and was involved in defining the tone and approach of Indian advertising during her career. Her work influenced both brand communication and the internal cultures of the organisations she worked with.
She held senior creative and leadership positions at advertising agencies, including Lintas, Ogilvy, and HTA. Colleagues and industry peers described her as a mentor who combined creative discipline with strategic thinking and who was known for guiding younger professionals while maintaining high standards of work.
Beyond advertising, Bhandarkar was involved in philanthropic and educational initiatives, particularly those supporting young people seeking careers in creative fields. Many former colleagues have said her guidance had a lasting impact on their professional and personal development.
Remembering her, Pops KV Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer at Nihilent, said, “Away from the glamour and glitter of indulgent advertising, she silently built the brands of Unilever and was a mentor to many brand managers at Unilever. She fought every creative challenge at Lintas, teaching how to create FMCG advertising with insights and weaving in the reasons to believe. I have learned a lot from her, and I pay my respects. May her soul rest in peace.”
Bhandarkar is remembered as a leading figure in Indian advertising whose influence extended beyond campaigns to the people she mentored and the institutions she helped shape.