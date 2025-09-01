V Spark Communications secures marketing mandate for four food and café brands

V Spark Communications has announced marketing partnerships with four food and café brands - SGF India, The Malabar Coast, Roots Café and Galli Gully Café.
The agency is expected to manage multiple aspects of brand-building for these companies, including branding, creative shoots, public relations campaigns, influencer outreach, digital initiatives and outdoor marketing.
Commenting on the collaboration, Kanika Chhabra, Founder, V Spark Communications, said, “Today’s food and café brands need more than just PR - they need experiences, stories, and recall across every touchpoint. With SGF India, The Malabar Coast, Roots Café, and Galli Gully Café, we are creating powerful narratives that blend culture, taste, and consumer aspirations.”
The four partnerships covers - SGF India, a vegetarian quick-service restaurant chain; The Malabar Coast, which focuses on South Indian coastal cuisine; Roots Café, which follows a farm-to-table model; and Galli Gully Café, which draws inspiration from Indian street food.