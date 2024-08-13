VAHDAM India appoints Akanksha Srivastava Byrnes as SVP of Marketing

VAHDAM India has appointed Akanksha Srivastava Byrnes as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Based in New York, United States, Byrnes will be responsible for spearheading overall brand-building, global marketing strategy, and growth initiatives as the company embarks on its next phase of expansion.
Prior to joining VAHDAM India, Byrnes held several marketing roles in the US, spanning innovation, activation and performance of brands under CPG conglomerates such as MARS (with Tasty Bite), PIM Brands (with Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, Welch’s Fruit Snacks) and Godiva Chocolates. She brings over 12+ years of experience in global and regional marketing.
Byrnes holds a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management.
Speaking on the announcement, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India, said, “As VAHDAM India continues to strengthen its position in the global market, Akanksha’s expertise in the US and international markets will be invaluable. She has a proven track record in working with global teams that can adapt to the ever-changing marketing landscape. Akanksha’s leadership will help us connect with consumers and enhance our brand relevance even further.”
Speaking on her appointment, Byrnes said, “I am honored to join VAHDAM India at this pivotal moment in the thriving global wellness market. Our exceptional portfolio of products and loyalty from our customers worldwide provide a robust foundation for growth. I am excited to collaborate with Bala and the talented team to not only expand our reach but also to innovate and excel in delivering wellness solutions. Together, we will explore new avenues and harness our strengths to unlock the full potential of the brand, bringing the best of VAHDAM India to even more wellness enthusiasts around the world.”