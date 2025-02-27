Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has appointed actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. Known for his work in health and humanitarian efforts, Sood aligns with the organisation’s focus on Ayurveda-based healthcare.
The company plans to strengthen its presence, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, aiming to raise awareness about holistic health practices. The collaboration seeks to highlight preventive healthcare and encourage individuals to prioritise their well-being.
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, also known as Madhavbaug, intends to roll out campaigns that inform and engage the public, positioning itself within the broader conversation about accessible and natural healthcare solutions.
Commenting on this development, Dr. Rohit Sane, Managing Director and CEO, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Madhavbaug. At Madhavbaug, our mission has always been to revolutionize cardiac care through the power of Ayurveda and scientific innovation.
With Sonu Sood’s inspiring persona, we are confident that this partnership will amplify our message and connect with millions seeking holistic heart health solutions. Bringing Sonu Sood on board further strengthens our commitment to promoting preventive healthcare. His dedication to fitness and humanitarian work resonates with our ethos of empowering people to lead healthier lives. With this collaboration, we aim to create impactful campaigns that educate and inspire individuals to take charge of their well-being, reinforcing Madhavbaug’s position as a trusted healthcare provider.”
Expressing his enthusiasm, Sood said, “Health is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life, and Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories’ approach to managing lifestyle diseases is truly remarkable. I am honored to be a part of this movement, encouraging people to take charge of their health.”
Yogesh Walawalkar, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, added, “With Sonu’s credibility, we are poised to launch impactful campaigns that inspire people to lead healthier lives. I would like to thank the entire team at Madhavbaug for their untiring efforts and continued support that has helped us in building this brand and creating a unique healthcare model that enables us to help and heal the world, one step at a time.”