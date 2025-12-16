Valerie Madon steps down as CCO at McCann Worldgroup

Valerie Madon has stepped down as Chief Creative Officer for Asia Pacific and Singapore at McCann Worldgroup.
Following her departure, creative leadership responsibilities in Singapore will be integrated under Daniel Kee, with support from Omnicom Advertising talent as needed.
Sean Donovan, President of Omnicom Advertising Asia, acknowledged Madon’s contributions, as an influential representative for both the agency and creative excellence throughout the region, helping shape work, teams and organisational culture during a transformative period, according to media reports.
Reflecting on her tenure, Madon highlighted the importance of human creativity in an increasingly AI-driven industry and expressed gratitude to clients and teams she collaborated with. She said she looks forward to applying her creative and brand-building expertise to future projects.
Madon served as Chief Creative Officer for Singapore from March 2025 and has held the APAC role since August 2023, in addition to leading Southeast Asia creative work. She oversaw APAC creative campaigns for accounts including Mastercard and Ferrero, and expanded McCann Content Studios APAC with data-driven, platform-specific creative campaigns for brands such as L’Oréal Thailand and Chick-fil-A Singapore.
During her tenure, Madon launched campaigns to nurture emerging talent, including the Ambition Collective for APAC and the Shape My Portfolio mentorship program in 2024.
Before joining McCann, she was director of creative shop for Southeast Asia and emerging markets at Meta and previously served as Chief Creative Officer for Asia at VMLY&R, where she also led global creative for Zespri.
Madon’s exit coincides with the planned merger of McCann and MullenLowe Singapore under CEO Paul Soon, with Gonzalo Olivera named president of the combined entity starting January 1. The consolidation follows the Omnicom-IPG merger, which is streamlining operations and retiring several agency brands, consolidating into three global creative networks: BBDO, McCann, and TBWA.