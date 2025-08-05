Value 360 Communications files for IPO

Value 360 Communications Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to regulatory filings. The move positions the company to become the first Indian-origin public relations and digital-first communications agency to go public, media reports noted.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of 38.30 lakh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4.25 lakh shares by existing shareholders. Holani Consultants Private Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform. Further details, including price band and opening dates, are yet to be announced.
Founded in 2007 by Kunal Kishore, Manisha Chaudhary and Gaurav Patra, the agency has expanded from a traditional PR consultancy into an integrated communications firm, offering services such as media relations, influencer marketing, digital campaigns, reputation management and public affairs advisory.
According to the DRHP, the net proceeds from the fresh issue are reportedly intended for working capital, investment in technology infrastructure and potential strategic acquisitions. Funds may also be allocated for general corporate purposes.
The company reportedly claims to have served over 500 brands across sectors like technology, consumer goods, healthcare, fintech and education, with a focus on digital-first and high-growth categories. As reported, its digital offerings include AI-based dashboards, influencer tracking systems, and content formats that focus on measurable impact.