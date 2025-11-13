Vamsi Murthy joins Netflix India as Senior Director & Head of marketing

Netflix India has appointed Vamsi Murthy as Senior Director and Head of Marketing. Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Murthy said he had joined the company to lead its marketing efforts in India.
He wrote, “Thrilled to share that I've joined Netflix to lead the Marketing charter in India. Looking forward to partnering with some of the best creative minds as we shape what's next. Here's to stories that connect, entertain, and inspire - the Netflix way.”Top of Form
Murthy brings nearly two decades of experience in brand and digital marketing across media, entertainment, and consumer sectors. Before joining Netflix, he served as Executive Director and Marketing Head at JioStar.
He has previously held senior marketing positions at BookMyShow, where he led brand and digital initiatives, and at ZEE5, overseeing marketing for the platform’s AVOD vertical. Earlier in his career, Murthy worked at Myntra Jabong, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Communications, and Radio Mirchi, managing brand strategy, communication, and integrated marketing campaigns.