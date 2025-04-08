Vanesa announces Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

Vanesa, a fragrance brand for women, has announced Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Vanesa’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to empowering women and inspiring confidence in them.
Kiara Advani embodies the essence of Vanesa. Her journey in the film industry reflects confidence and self-expression, qualities that align seamlessly with the brand’s philosophy.
For Kiara, fragrance is more than just a scent; it’s an extension of her personality. Kiara’s personal fragrance preferences reflect her dynamic persona – fresh and floral scents for the day and warm amber notes for the evening. With this partnership, Vanesa aims to translate this duality into a collection that resonates with modern consumers who seek versatility and elegance in their fragrances.
Expressing her excitement, Kiara Advani said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be associated with Vanesa. For me, confidence is about embracing my true self, owning my strengths and vulnerabilities, and walking through life with authenticity. This is what makes working with Vanesa so special, as the brand celebrates individuality, and that’s something I truly believe in.”
Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO, Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara Advani to the Vanesa family. Kiara embodies the essence of our brand with her elegance, charm, and relatable appeal. Her journey and personality perfectly align with Vanesa’s philosophy of celebrating individuality and modern femininity. We believe this collaboration will inspire women to embrace their individuality with confidence."