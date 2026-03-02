Vanita Keswani steps down as CEO of Madison Media Sigma

Vanita Keswani has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Madison Media Sigma, marking the end of a three-decade-long association with Madison World. She announced her decision in a LinkedIn post, where she reflected on her journey, the relationships she built, and the lessons she carries forward.
Keswani joined Madison in 1995 as an Account Manager on the Coca-Cola business. Over the years, she rose through the ranks, taking on roles such as Account Director on Godrej Consumer, Business Director, General Manager, and later Chief Operating Officer in 2012. In 2015, she was elevated to CEO of Madison Media Sigma, a role she held until February 2026.
As CEO, Keswani was responsible for managing the agency’s profit and loss, leading the core business development and training teams, driving media innovations aligned to client KPIs, and accelerating digital growth. During her tenure, the agency secured new business wins, strengthened partnerships with existing clients, and earned multiple industry recognitions, including Emvies, Abby, Prime Time, OAC and Golden Mikes awards.
In her LinkedIn note, Keswani described her time at Madison as deeply meaningful. “They say time flies, but looking back at the last three decades, it feels more like, time has built so much!” she wrote. She added that as she steps out of Madison, she leaves with “a trove of cherished memories and relationships.”
She expressed gratitude towards the organisation’s culture and leadership and acknowledged her mentors and bosses for offering both appreciation and honest feedback. “You didn't just applaud my wins, but pointed out my shortcomings. Thank you for your tough love and honest feedback,” she said.
Before joining Madison, Keswani worked at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd., part of The Times Group, where she handled sales, marketing and product roles across brands such as Femina and Filmfare, and was involved in initiatives like Times FM Carnival and radio programming.
Following her exit, Keswani will focus on independent entrepreneurial work under the banner of Soulpreneur. She described her next phase as an opportunity to apply “the lessons of a lifetime” to her own ventures. In addition to her corporate career, she has also been serving as an Independent Director with Reliance Broadcast and has been involved in mentoring and teaching as a visiting faculty at institutes such as MICA, SPJIMR, Welingkar, NMIMS, Jio Institute and Nirma Institute.