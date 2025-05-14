Vanita Pandey joins Bureau as Chief Marketing Officer

Bureau, an identity and risk decisioning platform, has appointed Vanita Pandey as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s global go-to-market efforts and oversee marketing initiatives across various regions, including the Americas, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
Pandey's appointment follows Bureau’s recent Series B funding round led by Sorenson Capital and PayPal Ventures, as well as the addition of Venkat Srinivasan as Chief Analytics and Risk Officer.
With over 15 years of experience in digital identity, fraud prevention, and financial services, Pandey has previously held senior marketing roles at firms such as Arkose Labs, Simility (acquired by PayPal), ThreatMetrix (acquired by LexisNexis), Visa, Capital One, and CAF. Her work has focused on developing marketing strategies and supporting international expansion in regulated sectors.
At Bureau, Pandey will collaborate with product and sales teams to support market positioning efforts and contribute to the company’s broader strategy around identity and risk decisioning.
Speaking on the appointment, Bureau’s Founder & CEO Ranjan R Reddy said, “In a market where trust drives growth, clarity and narrative are strategic advantages. Vanita knows how to turn complex risk and identity challenges into stories that win customers and shape industries. Her leadership will be key as we scale globally and become the first call for companies serious about fighting fraud and managing risk. Her proven ability to build global demand engines from the ground up will be instrumental in the realization of Bureau’s vision.”
Speaking about joining Bureau, Pandey said, “What excites me is Bureau’s mission-critical approach to scale, driven by the aim to future-proof the digital economy. I look forward to scaling a global brand that doesn’t just react to market shifts but operates ahead of them, shaping how businesses worldwide think about identity, risk, and trust.”