Varun Kohli joins Grey India as SVP - Business, North

Grey India announced the appointment of Varun Kohli as Senior Vice President, Business, North. With more than a decade of experience across marketing, strategy, and client leadership roles, Kohli brings experience to further strengthen Grey’s presence in the North region. His last stint was with Leo Burnett as Vice President. His reporting head is Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & group CEO, Grey India.
Kohli, a graduate in Hospitality from Sundai College of Hospitality, Osaka, Japan, earned the Japanese Government Monbukagakusho Mext Scholarship. He later shifted his focus to marketing and honed his skills at leading agencies like JWT Group, Ogilvy, and Leo Burnett. His portfolio includes experience across varied sectors such as healthcare, automobiles, FMCG, education, and nutrition.
Kohli has previously worked with brands like Pepsi, GSK, Toshiba, and Nikon across EMEA and APAC regions.
Commenting on his appointment, Varun Kohli said, “Grey has a legacy of pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful solutions. I am excited to join this talented team and contribute to its vision of creating ideas that move people and businesses forward. Together, we will focus on progress, innovation, and building meaningful client partnerships.”
Speaking on the appointment, Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and group CEO of Grey India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Varun to the Grey family. His experience, and passion for building brands align perfectly with our vision of delivering famously effective work for our clients.”