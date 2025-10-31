Varun Koorichh joins Diageo India as VP Marketing - Portfolio Head Premium & Luxury

Diageo India has appointed Varun Koorichh as Vice President - Marketing for Portfolio Head Premium and Luxury.
Sharing in a post on his LinkedIn, Koorichh wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP Marketing - Portfolio Head Premium and Luxury at DIAGEO India!”
Adding to this, speaking of his new role in another post, he wrote, “Raising the bar: from India’s icons to Global Luxuries. A terrific journey working on McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity, brands that touched millions and celebrated everyday India. Grateful to the super-talented teams who made it unforgettable. Now stepping into the world of Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, The Singleton, Smirnoff, Black & White, and Black Dog, a new canvas of aspiration, craftsmanship, and elevated experiences.”
Before his new role, Koorichh served as the Vice President of Marketing - Category Head IMFL Brands. He has been with the company since 2023.