Varun Mundra elevated to Senior VP of Marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Varun Mundra has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He previously worked as Vice President of Brand & Product Marketing at the company. Mundra shared his excitement about the new role on LinkedIn.
Mundra has over 10 years of experience in Marketing, Digital and new-age content space, where he has driven brand growth and marketing transformation for various businesses across sectors. He is passionate about leveraging digital marketing to create value for customers.
Before joining Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mundra worked as Director - Business & Client Relations at The Glitch from 2021 to 2022. Prior to that, he was Head of Partnerships at White Rivers Media.
He also served as Group Head at Isobar where he handled brands like Visa India, Set Wet Hair Styling, Danone, CEAT Tyres, Godrej Appliances, Godrej Security Solutions, Script – A Godrej Venture, Forevermark, and Siyaram’s – Oxemberg. He also held various roles at Jack in the Box Worldwide and began his advertising career with Dentsu Webchutney in 2014.