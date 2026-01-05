Varun Nair joins Lumio as Head of Marketing

Consumer electronics brand Lumio has appointed Varun Nair as its Head of Marketing, as announced on Monday. In the role, Nair will oversee the brand’s marketing efforts and its go-to-market strategy.
Nair has more than a decade of experience in brand strategy, media, digital marketing and community building. He joins Lumio from POCO India, where he served as Head of Brand Marketing and handled brand strategy, media buying, social media, partnerships and community initiatives.
Before that, Nair worked at TI Cycles of India, where he led public relations, brand and digital marketing for the company’s cycles and electric vehicle businesses. His earlier experience includes roles at agencies such as 22feet Tribal Worldwide and Experience Commerce, working with brands including Toyota, Lexus, Lenovo, MRF and Amazon. He began his career at Ogilvy.
Kailash Sankaranarayanan, COO and co-founder of Lumio, said, “At Lumio, we are building a brand that listens before it speaks. We are focused on finding the real pulse of the consumer and translating that into products and stories that feel authentic. Varun’s experience in building communities, shaping narratives, and creating culturally relevant brands makes him a natural fit for Lumio as we scale.”
Commenting on his appointment, Varun Nair said, “What drew me to Lumio is its intent to do things differently. This is not a brand built in boardrooms alone, but one shaped by real consumer insights, community feedback, and honest storytelling. Lumio has a strong product foundation, and I’m excited to help build a brand that feels human, relatable, and genuinely connected to the people it serves.”