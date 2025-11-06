Vasundhara Mudgil joins OpenAI as Head of Communications

Vasundhara Mudgil has joined OpenAI as its Head of Communications for India, marking a key leadership addition as the company expands its presence in the country.
Mudgil announced her appointment on LinkedIn, writing, “After seven fantastic years at Spotify, I’m set for the next challenge at OpenAI. An immense amount of learning to apply, and even more unlearning to do, but always such a thrill to be a part of the market’s core growth team!”
Mudgil spent over seven years at her most recent stint with Spotify India as Head of Communications, where she led the brand’s internal and external communications strategy in India, including its market launch. Prior to Spotify, she was Head of Communications at Intel India and spent over seven years at Genesis Burson-Marsteller, where she began her PR career in 2007, working across corporate, telecom, and technology clients.
OpenAI’s growing India team aligns with the company’s plans to strengthen engagement with local developers, start-ups, and the broader AI ecosystem across major Indian cities.